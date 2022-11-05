Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia: Status of Hurricanes quarterbacks for Miami vs. FSU

Miami has been struggling on offense as of late and the unit took a huge blow with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke sustaining a shoulder injury a few weeks back. The sophomore suffered the injury against Duke two weeks ago and missed last week’s victory over Virginia. Redshirt freshman backup Jake Garcia took over in his place.

With the ‘U’ set to host hated rival Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, there’s definite questions over his availability for this game. We’ll take a look at his status for this Sunshine State showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke injury updates

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has indicated this week that Van Dyke is “improving” and looking better with each day. Early indications have suggested that Van Dyke will return for this matchup, but the first-year head coach has tried to play coy by saying that Garcia and third-stringer Jacurri Brown are also preparing to play.

Florida State enters this game as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 53.5.