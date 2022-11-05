Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Anfernee Simons headline NBA injury report for Saturday, November 5

We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, anchored by NBA TV’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-Knicks and Trail Blazers-Suns. Portland and Phoenix are repeating Friday’s game again Saturday in a rare back-to-back set featuring the same teams at the same venue. Here’s a look a Saturday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 5

De’Aaron Fox (knee) - questionable

Fox practiced Friday, so it’s possible he plays Saturday. If he does suit up, that means Davion Mitchell likely gets back to his bench role. Kevin Huerter might also lose some opportunities as a secondary initiator but should remain a solid DFS addition.

Terrence Ross (knee) - OUT

The veteran is out for Saturday, meaning Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will continue to dominate the wing minutes for the Magic.

Seth Curry (injury management) - expected to play

Joe Harris (injury management) - expected to play

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT

Irving and Simmons remain out, but Curry is expected to get back in the lineup. Harris is still in, so the real loser from a fantasy standpoint is Royce O’Neale. However, it is a back-to-back so the Nets will try to manage workloads meaning everyone should get decent run.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Terry Rozier (ankle) - doubtful

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

Cody Martin (quad) - doubtful

The Hornets have the same deal as usual. Dennis Smith Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. are the value plays with Charlotte, even on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Brandon Ingram (concussion) - TBD

Herb Jones (knee) - TBD

Both players suited up Friday so we’ll see if there are any limitations for them with a back-to-back set.

Trae Young (eye) - questionable

Young sustained this injury Wednesday against the Knicks but did return to that contest so he’s likely to play. If he doesn’t, Dejounte Murray will be an all-around star in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson (knee) - TBD

Robinson suffered this injury Friday and did not return, so he’s unlikely to play in this contest. Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims are the backup centers for the Knicks and figure to get heavy minutes in this contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - TBD

Antetokounmpo was probable with this injury in Friday’s game and ended up playing. The Bucks might want to take it easy with their superstar and could potentially rule him out. Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis stand to benefit the most from a fantasy perspective if the Greek Freak is out.

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) - OUT

Jabari Smith (illness) - OUT

With Tate and Smith out, the scoring load will continue to fall on Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. The backcourt plays no defense but puts up points in bunches. They remain strong plays in DFS formats.

Anthony Edwards (illness) - TBD

Rudy Gobert (illness) - TBD

Both players took the floor in Friday’s game, so we’ll see if they are up for Saturday’s contest or if the team decides to give them some rest.

Bones Hyland (hip) - questionable

The Nuggets guard is questionable and if he sits out, that means more run for Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Christian Braun could also get more minutes depending on how Denver rounds out the rotation.

Anfernee Simons (foot) - questionable

Simons didn’t play Friday, so he could be back for this game. If he doesn’t play, Shaedon Sharpe likely gets the lead point guard job again.

Cam Johnson (knee) - TBD

Johnson suffered this injury in Friday’s game and didn’t return. Depending on how severe the ailment is, the Suns might hold him out. Torrey Craig would likely replace him as a starter if Johnson sits.