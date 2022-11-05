Pick on the Total for World Series Game Six Phillies-Astros

The Houston Astros will look to wrap up the World Series at home in Game Six on Saturday and turn to Game Two winner Framber Valdez to once again stymie the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (-150, 7)

Valdez has pitched at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer allowed in 26 of his last 30 starts, dating back to April, and is coming off of allowing just one run in 6 1/3 innings in Game Two against the Phillies.

Remarkably the bullpen has been even better in both the series and the postseason, posting a 0.88 ERA with every pitcher that has appeared out of the bullpen registering a 1.93 ERA or better.

The Phillies will oppose Valdez with the same starter who faces him in Game Two, Zack Wheeler who surrendered five runs, four of which were earned.

Wheeler has been dealing with various injuries throughout the year and manager Rob Thomson elected to give Wheeler an extra two days of rest rather than have him pitch on regular rest in Game Five.

Prior to Game Two of the World Series, Wheeler had allowed five runs in four prior starts this postseason, going at least six in ga in all four with three walks and one home run given up.

In the Phillies eight postseason games on the road in 2022 they are hitting just .195 and are set up to be in a low scoring affair on Saturday.

The Play: Phillies vs. Astros Under 7