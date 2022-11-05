 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flu outbreak could change roster for Texas A&M vs. Florida today

The Aggies will be fighting illness as well as the Gators today.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Texas A&amp;M Aggies QB Connor Weigman throws a pass during the college football game featuring the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&amp;M Aggies on October 29, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update 11:06 a.m. ET There is no Weigman for the Aggies as of now. The spread has held steady at Aggies -1.5.

Update 10:53 a.m. ET One player that appears to be a go is the latest starting quarterback in Haynes King, who is warming up in College Station.

Pete Thamel is reporting a widespread flu outbreak amongst the Texas A&M Aggies could cause a challenge for the team, and that quarterback Connor Weigman is one of the players that could be in jeopardy of missing today’s game.

How widespread this issue is isn’t known yet, but Weigman is already the third quarterback A&M has used this season. Both Max Johnson and Haynes King have had injury issues already, and losing a third signal caller in College Station could be lethal for the Aggies bowl chances. Despite having as much talent according to recruiting services as any team in the country, including the No. 1 class in 2022, Jimbo Fisher’s team is just 3-5, and 1-4 in the SEC this season.

The Aggies opened as a 3.5-point favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that’s down to 1.5 points already. The total sits at 54 presently.

More From DraftKings Nation