Flu outbreak could change roster for Texas A&M vs. Florida today

Update 11:06 a.m. ET There is no Weigman for the Aggies as of now. The spread has held steady at Aggies -1.5.

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not on the field during warmups.



Haynes King is taking first-team reps. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 5, 2022

Update 10:53 a.m. ET One player that appears to be a go is the latest starting quarterback in Haynes King, who is warming up in College Station.

Texas A&M QB Haynes King warming up before warm ups. pic.twitter.com/hCJRveBkla — . (@Travis_L_Brown) November 5, 2022

Pete Thamel is reporting a widespread flu outbreak amongst the Texas A&M Aggies could cause a challenge for the team, and that quarterback Connor Weigman is one of the players that could be in jeopardy of missing today’s game.

Sources: A flu outbreak at Texas A&M -- in the team and the campus -- will leave the status of multiple A&M players in flux for today's game against Florida. QB Conner Weigman is among the players who is questionable for Texas A&M. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2022

How widespread this issue is isn’t known yet, but Weigman is already the third quarterback A&M has used this season. Both Max Johnson and Haynes King have had injury issues already, and losing a third signal caller in College Station could be lethal for the Aggies bowl chances. Despite having as much talent according to recruiting services as any team in the country, including the No. 1 class in 2022, Jimbo Fisher’s team is just 3-5, and 1-4 in the SEC this season.

The Aggies opened as a 3.5-point favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that’s down to 1.5 points already. The total sits at 54 presently.