Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul predictions: Questions for Crown Jewel main event

The WWE will return to pay-per-view today with Crown Jewel coming live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The show will take place on Saturday, November 5 at noon ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

The headliner match of Crown Jewel will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Logan Paul. The social media influencer and part-time combat sport star has wrestled two matches for the company this year and will try to take down the top dog in the industry. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the seven questions about the match you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Who will win the match?

Roman Reigns or Logan Paul

Paul will get a chance to show out in this match but it’s hard to imagine the WWE actually pulling the trigger and taking the belts off their top guy for him. Reigns retains.

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

Other

Who if anyone will physically interfere on Roman Reigns’ behalf?

The Usos

Paul Heyman

Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa

Pat McAfee

Other/No Interference

Any one of the Bloodline could show up in this match but we’ll predict the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn as the one most likely to come out and help Reigns. Also, Pat McAfee is literally in Athens, GA, right now for ESPN’s College Gameday. Please do not pick him.

Who if anyone will physically interfere on Logan Paul’s behalf?

Sami Zayn

Jake Paul

The Miz

Pat McAfee

Drew McIntyre

Other/No Interference

Jake Paul traveled to Saudi Arabia to support his brother and there’s a chance he can get involved in this match too. Also, again. Don’t pick McAfee. I don’t know if the makers of this pool realize that McAfee has been off WWE television all fall to do Gameday.

How many superman punches will Roman Reigns land?

Over 5.5 or Under 5.5

Will Austin Theory cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on either main event participant?

Yes or No

Will either participant successfully hit a superplex during the match?

Yes or No