Status of quarterback Casey Thompson for Nebraska’s game vs. Minnesota

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are gearing up to kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in just under an hour and it appears that starting quarterback Casey Thompson will not suit up in today’s game. The junior was not warming up on the field with the other Cornhusker QB’s and backup Chubba Purdy is expected to start.

#Husker QB Casey Thompson is not dressed or warming up with other quarterbacks. @Channel8ABC pic.twitter.com/3SVwrNrPRJ — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) November 5, 2022

Thompson sustained an arm injury during last week’s 26-9 loss to Illinois. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday that he’d be a game-time decision and it appears that the QB has not healed enough to go this afternoon.

The Texas transfer has had an up-and-down year in Lincoln, NE, this season, mirroring the rollercoaster ride that has been the 2022 campaign for the ‘Huskers. He has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season, adding an additional five rushing touchdowns to his stat sheet.

Minnesota enters this game as a heavy 15-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.5.