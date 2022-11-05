How to watch Phillies vs. Astros in Game 6 of World Series via live stream

A new MLB champion could be crowned as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. The Astros will look to close out the series with a 3-2 lead over the Phillies heading into Saturday night, following their 3-2 win in Game 5. Justin Verlander got his long-awaited World Series win after Thursday’s contest, and Houston will look to leftie Framber Valdez to close things out on Saturday. The Phillies will counter with Zach Wheeler on the mound with the hopes of sending the series to a Game 7.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as moneyline odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 6 live stream info

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Zach Wheeler

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -150, PHI +130

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.