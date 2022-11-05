The wind for Ohio State-Northwestern is going to be ridiculous

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off its road matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats shortly and the wind at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL, is already ridiculous.

The wind for Ohio State vs Northwestern

Yeah, those poor kickers are going to be in for a rough, rough day.

Several parts of the Midwest and Great Plains are experiencing high winds today and that’s certainly going to play a factor in several college football games like this one. The current forecast at Ryan Field reads 25 MPH wind gusts at the moment and even that may be underselling how windy it is considering none of those pregame kicks came even close to hitting the mark.

One has to wonder if this will affect the play of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is currently second on the DraftKings Sportsbook Heisman Trophy odds board. We saw Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers struggle under extreme windy conditions against Oklahoma State a few weeks back and Stroud’s accuracy could take a hit this afternoon.

The total for this game opened at 63, but because of the conditions it’s been bet down to 55. Ohio State remains a 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.