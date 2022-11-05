Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Astros in Game 6 of World Series

The Houston Astros are one win away from their second championship in franchise history as they play host to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. After falling 2-1 in the series early on, the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4, followed by Justin Verlander’s first World Series win in Game 5, to take a 3-2 lead with the chance to close the series out at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Houston will have Framber Valdez as its starter, while Philadelphia will counter with Zach Wheeler.

Let’s make a moneyline pick for this game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 6 pick

HOU: -150

PHI: +130

History has favored the team with a 3-2 series lead and it is difficult to assume anything different for the Astros. When going up 3-2 in a best-of-seven series teams have won 70 percent of the time. Houston is undoubtedly in the driver’s seat heading into Saturday night, however, it is key to mention that they were in this very same situation not long ago. And when rolling back the tape, that outcome did not end in the Astros hoisting the trophy.

Back in the 2019 World Series, Houston took a 3-2 series lead back home to Minute Maid Park, only for the Nationals to win back-to-back games and steal the title on the road. Washington proved that an upset over the juggernaut Astros is very much possible, albeit not as easy as it sounds.

Regardless, a 3-2 series lead for a team like the Astros that is a threat on both offense and defense is hard to ignore. We have seen this team throw a combined no-hitter in the World Series, and they walk into Game 6 with the second-best batting average in the playoffs at .232. Saturday’s pitching matchup is also a rematch of Game 2, in which the Astros opened the game with three consecutive doubles on just four pitches versus Wheeler. While he may not struggle to that length in back-to-back starts, Houston playing at home following two key wins is a sizable obstacle to overcome. The Astros are the sensible bet to close things out for their second World Series title.

Pick: HOU -150