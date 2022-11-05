 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 6 on, when does it start

The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates scoring a run with teammate Brandon Marsh #16 during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to keep their title hopes alive as they travel to face the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday. After Philadelphia took a 2-1 series lead following an emphatic 7-0 win in Game 3, they were unable to close things out in back-to-back games at home. Instead, the Astros threw a combined no-hitter to tie the series in Game 4 and then followed up with a 3-2 win on Thursday to give Justin Verlander his first World Series victory in Game 5.

Framber Valdez will look to close things out as the starter for Houston, while Philadelphia will counter with Zach Wheeler on the mound in hopes of keeping the series alive for another day. Pitching has been solid on both sides of this matchup, and the Astros have the second-best batting average in the postseason with .232, while the Phillies are seventh with a .217 mark at the plate.

Here are the details on how you can watch tonight’s matchup.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 6 start time

Game date: Saturday, Nov. 5
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

