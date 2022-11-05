Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims: Injury status for game vs. Virginia Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will kick off their Week 10 matchup at the Virginia Tech Hokies shortly and will once again be without starting quarterback Jeff Sims due to a foot injury. Backup Zach Pyron will get the nod for GT.

Looks like it will be Pyron, Gibson and Taisun in that order. Sims not taking any snaps from the centers in warm-ups. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) November 5, 2022

Sims sustained a sprained foot two weeks ago against Virginia and ended up missing their matchup against Florida State last Saturday.

Through seven games, the third-year starter has done his best to lead the Jackets offense as the program has experienced turmoil with the mid-season firing of head coach Geoff Collins. Sims has completed 58.5% of his passes for 1,115 passing yards, five touchdowns , and three interceptions through the air. He has also ran for 302 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. We’ll see if GT can get themselves up for this game in Blacksburg, VA.

Virginia Tech enters the game as a four-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 40.5.