Kentucky vs. Missouri has first quarter end in a fracas

There was a major mixup at the conclusion of the first quarter in Saturday’s contest between the Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers, with the Kentucky sideline getting into it with Mizzou players who are trying to avoid something major. Somehow, it ended with Missouri’s Josh Landry getting a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and nothing else.

That was a major fracas to end the first quarter as Mizzou got rough with Will Levis and Kentucky was ready to fight. Personal foul on the Tigers and UK in business again in a game it feels like the Cats have dominated but lead only 7-3. Funky one in Columbia. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 5, 2022

Here’s some video of the scuffle, which has started to become a routine occurrence when these two programs get together.

I, uhh, don’t really understand how all of this ends up with a 15 yard flag against #Mizzou & nothing against Kentucky. Looks like it should be offsetting to me. pic.twitter.com/odp4dgkmss — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) November 5, 2022

It’s hard to tell what exactly started this but these programs have been jawing for years now. In most cases, something usually takes place when a player ends up on the opposing sideline. In 2019, Mizzou players crowded a Kentucky receiver who ended up on the Tigers’ sideline. That didn’t result in what we saw Saturday, but there has always been some tension between these SEC East rivals.

Kentucky leads Mizzou 7-3 after the first quarter.