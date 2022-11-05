TCU WR Quentin Johnston questionable to return vs. Texas Tech with ankle injury

Update: Johnston is questionable to return for Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders.

Quentin Johnston: Questionable

Behren Morton: Ruled Out@JennyTaft shares an injury update for TCU and Texas Tech ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b98E1CoCYw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs are scrapping it out with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and are currently doing so without star wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston left the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury he sustained last week against West Virginia. He is still on the sidelines with his helmet.

TCU star WR Quentin Johnston rolled his ankle last week but was able to play through it, per source. He tweaked it again earlier today and has been sidelined and the Horned Frogs O has really struggled without him vs Texas Tech. Game is tied 10-10. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 5, 2022

Johnston has been a primary piece of TCU’s offense this season as the Horned Frogs have surged to the top of the Big 12 standings. Heading into this week, he has registered a team-high 42 receptions for 650 yards and four touchdowns as the top option for Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan. Some early NFL Draft prognosticators have pegged him as being one of the first receivers taken off the board.

We should get more insight into his status as the second half unfolds in this one. The Horned Frogs are currently clinging onto a 13-10 lead at the break.