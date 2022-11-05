 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TCU WR Quentin Johnston questionable to return vs. Texas Tech with ankle injury

The Horned Frogs might be without their big-time receiver for the rest of the game.

By Nick Simon Updated
TCU v West Virginia
Quentin Johnston of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Update: Johnston is questionable to return for Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders.

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs are scrapping it out with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and are currently doing so without star wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston left the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury he sustained last week against West Virginia. He is still on the sidelines with his helmet.

Johnston has been a primary piece of TCU’s offense this season as the Horned Frogs have surged to the top of the Big 12 standings. Heading into this week, he has registered a team-high 42 receptions for 650 yards and four touchdowns as the top option for Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan. Some early NFL Draft prognosticators have pegged him as being one of the first receivers taken off the board.

We should get more insight into his status as the second half unfolds in this one. The Horned Frogs are currently clinging onto a 13-10 lead at the break.

More From DraftKings Nation