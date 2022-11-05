Northwestern tied at the half with No. 2 Ohio State in extremely windy matchup

Saturday’s matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats has been extremely ugly and the two teams are tied 7-7 at halftime. The story of this game has been the extremely poor weather conditions in Evanston, IL, with a mix of rain and wind gusts of up to 50 MPH.

Rain has joined wind gusts of 50 mph in Evanston for the Ohio State-Northwestern game. ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/vP3nRP9jrt — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 5, 2022

This has played well into the favor of Northwestern, who closed as a 38-point underdog to the Buckeyes on DraftKings Sportsbook. As expected, the Wildcats have mostly bled the clock and leaned into its run game to get the job done against the favored powerhouse. Running back Evan Hull has led the charge with 15 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, a combination of the weather and injuries has thrown the Buckeyes off kilter. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is just 6-16 through the air for 46 yards. OSU got on the board at the very end of the first half when running back Emeka Egbuka punched in the tying touchdown on the ground.

We’ll see how this game turns out in the second half and if the Cats can continue to feed off the bad weather in Evanston, IL.