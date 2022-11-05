 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders injury: Status for game vs. Kansas

We take a look at the injury status of Cowboys QB Spencer Sanders ahead of Saturday’s game against Kansas.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders stretches by his helmet prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas on September 1st, 2022 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to be without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders in their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, according to Brett McMurphy. Sanders is dealing with several injuries.

It’s not clear who will get the nod over Sanders, but Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy will be in the mix for snaps. Head coach Mike Gundy, Gunnar’s father, might choose to play both quarterbacks and ride with the hot hand.

Sanders being ruled out is massive for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys rely on him heavily offensively as a dual-threat option and will be needing their skill players to step up. Oklahoma State is still in the mix for the Big 12 championship and will need to get a full game on Kansas State to make the title game. The Jayhawks are only a game back of Oklahoma State and could have the tiebreaker with a win in Week 10. We’ll see if the Cowboys can grind out a win with Sanders on the sidelines.

