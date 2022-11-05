Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders injury: Status for game vs. Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to be without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders in their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, according to Brett McMurphy. Sanders is dealing with several injuries.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, who has been battling injuries past few weeks, out today at Kansas, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Freshman Garret Rangel may get starting nod at QB over Gunnar Gundy, Coach Mike Gundy's son, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 5, 2022

It’s not clear who will get the nod over Sanders, but Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy will be in the mix for snaps. Head coach Mike Gundy, Gunnar’s father, might choose to play both quarterbacks and ride with the hot hand.

Sanders being ruled out is massive for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys rely on him heavily offensively as a dual-threat option and will be needing their skill players to step up. Oklahoma State is still in the mix for the Big 12 championship and will need to get a full game on Kansas State to make the title game. The Jayhawks are only a game back of Oklahoma State and could have the tiebreaker with a win in Week 10. We’ll see if the Cowboys can grind out a win with Sanders on the sidelines.