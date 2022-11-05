No. 7 TCU rallies with 21 unanswered points to rout Texas Tech

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs used a 21-point fourth quarter to rally and stay undefeated with a 34-24 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

Quarterback Max Duggan was 12-23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and eight different receivers caught a hpass for the home team. But the 51 carries for 234 yards on the ground was the real difference. Kendre Miller led all ball carriers with 21 rushes for 158 yards, and the Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) are now just three games away from a perfect regular season.

How will the CFP committee react to yet another quality performance from TCU, who felt a bit undervalued by many with their No. 7 ranking last week. The Frogs were No. 4 in offense and No. 8 in defense nationally by SP+, far ahead of teams like No. 4 Clemson.

But will another win where they covered the closing 8.5-point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook be enough to make a difference? We’ll find out on Monday night.