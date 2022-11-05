How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for FA Cup match vs. Oldham Athletic

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are playing in the FA Cup Sunday after qualifying for the first round. Wrexham had to play twice in the fourth round of qualifying to get into this position and will hope to keep advancing in this competition. Wrexham will be taking on Oldham Athletic in this contest. Here’s everything you need to know for the match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Oldham Athletic

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: ESPN+, Wrexham website

Wrexham have won three straight since their draw with Boreham Wood, scoring eight goals in those matches. The club is now just one point back of Notts County in the National League. Oldham Athletic is 19th in the National League on points and comes into this contest on a two-match losing streak. When the two sides met October 1 in league play, Wrexham won 2-1.