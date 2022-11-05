Flightline wins Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland, claims biggest share of $6 million pool

In yet another blistering performance, the biggest prize in American thoroughbred horse racing goes to Flightline, who as the 2/5 favorite took it down at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday.

In a performance as impressive as you will ever see, the chalk won by eight lengths after sitting comfortably in second the entire race before making his move on the turn for home. If you’re a fan of the sport, this is simply spectacular against the best field of the year.

We have lift off!✈️



FLIGHTLINE reigns supreme in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.



A freak of the modern era superbly trained by John Sadler and handled perfectly by #FlavienPrat.@keeneland #BC22 @BreedersCup pic.twitter.com/oA3317bpeU — SKY Racing (@SkyRacingAU) November 5, 2022

There can be little doubt the John Sadler trainee, with Flavien Prat on his back, is one of the more amazing teams in the history of horse racing. This is simply Hall of Fame-worthy stuff every time he’s in the gate.

And as a four-year old colt, there’s a chance he could keep this going as well. He’s 6-for-6 career, and it doesn’t look like anyone is close as of now.