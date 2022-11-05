Giannis Antetokounmpo OUT Saturday vs. Thunder with knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a knee injury. Antetokounmpo played Friday through the knee issue and if this was a significant game, he likely would be able to power through. However, the Bucks don’t really need him on the second night of a back-to-back in November against one of the worst teams in the league. There’s no reason to aggravate the issue here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) November 5, 2022

With Antetokounmpo officially out, look for Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis to take on even bigger roles. Holiday now becomes the primary scorer for the Bucks with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton out. There’s still no official timetable on Middleton’s return. Portis likely gets the starting nod with Antetokounmpo out. He’s sure to get some more shots in this one as well and should dominate Oklahoma City’s frontcourt.