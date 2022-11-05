Heisman Trophy odds shift as CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker struggle on Saturday

The 2022 Heisman Trophy race is heating up and the two frontrunners for the award had forgettable performances in their respective Week 10 matchups on Saturday.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker struggled mightily as his Volunteers were bashed on the road at Georgia. The senior quarterback didn’t have any answers for the Bulldogs defense, going 23-33 through the air for 195 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception on the afternoon. Given his body of work prior to Saturday, a bad performance against the defending national champions shouldn’t hurt him too much in the eyes of Heisman Trophy voters. But a win on Saturday could’ve possibly sealed the award for him.

Battling extreme windy conditions in Evanston, IL, on Saturday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did just enough to lead the Buckeyes to an ugly 21-7 victory over Northwestern. The preseason Heisman favorite went 10-26 through the air for just 76 yards but used his legs for an additional 79 yards on the ground. As long as the Buckeyes continue clearing their hurdles, the junior will stay at the top of the boards. However, it’s looking like the big rivalry game against Michigan in three weeks could make or break his chances.

Everyone should continue to keep their eyes on Michigan running back Blake Corum and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, both of who could very well earn a trip to New York City as finalists. Here are the latest odds to win the Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5: