Heisman Trophy odds shift as CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker struggle on Saturday

We’ve got a race again for the biggest trophy in all of college football.

By Nick Simon
Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 2022 Heisman Trophy race is heating up and the two frontrunners for the award had forgettable performances in their respective Week 10 matchups on Saturday.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker struggled mightily as his Volunteers were bashed on the road at Georgia. The senior quarterback didn’t have any answers for the Bulldogs defense, going 23-33 through the air for 195 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception on the afternoon. Given his body of work prior to Saturday, a bad performance against the defending national champions shouldn’t hurt him too much in the eyes of Heisman Trophy voters. But a win on Saturday could’ve possibly sealed the award for him.

Battling extreme windy conditions in Evanston, IL, on Saturday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did just enough to lead the Buckeyes to an ugly 21-7 victory over Northwestern. The preseason Heisman favorite went 10-26 through the air for just 76 yards but used his legs for an additional 79 yards on the ground. As long as the Buckeyes continue clearing their hurdles, the junior will stay at the top of the boards. However, it’s looking like the big rivalry game against Michigan in three weeks could make or break his chances.

Everyone should continue to keep their eyes on Michigan running back Blake Corum and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, both of who could very well earn a trip to New York City as finalists. Here are the latest odds to win the Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5:

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds November 5

Player Odds
Player Odds
Hendon Hooker +160
CJ Stroud +180
Blake Corum +1000
Bo Nix +1400
Caleb Williams +1600
Stetson Bennett IV +1800
Bryce Young +2200
Drake Maye +2500
Max Duggan +3000
Jahmyr Gibbs +5000
Chase Brown +5000
Jalin Hyatt +6000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Will Shipley +10000
Deuce Vaughn +10000
DJ Uiagalelei +10000
Brock Bowers +10000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +15000
Bijan Robinson +15000
Will Anderson Jr. +15000
JJ McCarthy +15000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000
Sam Hartman +20000
KJ Jefferson +20000
Travis Dye +20000
Cameron Rising +20000
Quinn Ewers +20000
Mohamed Ibrahim +20000
Michael Penix Jr. +20000
Zach Charbonnet +20000
TreVeyon Henderson +20000
Dillon Gabriel +30000
Michael Mayer +30000
Jaxson Dart +30000
Sean Clifford +30000

