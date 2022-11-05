Missouri vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

Saturday will bring us an SEC East showdown at noon ET as the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will play host to the Missouri Tigers. The game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) had its two-game losing streak snapped in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky on Saturday. After putting up just three points in the first three quarters, the Tigers scored two touchdowns in the fourth to briefly take the lead. The Wildcats responded with a touchdown of their own on the very next drive.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) got put into a blender in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, falling to Georgia in a 27-13 setback. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Hendon Hooker and the UT offense were stifled by the UGA defense all afternoon, managing just one touchdown in garbage time.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Missouri vs. Tennessee projected opening odds

Spread: Tennessee -21.5

Total: TBA