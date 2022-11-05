LSU vs. Arkansas odds heading into game week

After their biggest win in years over Alabama, the LSU Tigers are in the drivers seat to win the SEC West. But they’ll need to turn aside the Arkansas Razorbacks to do it on Saturday, November 12 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Tigers behind Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels went for the two-point conversion in overtime, and turned aside the coach that once led them to a national championship in a dramatic 31-30 win in Death Valley. If the Tigers can beat Arkansas and Texas A&M (the sandwiched game against UAB will be irrelevant for everything but the polls), they’ll head to the SEC title game for the first time since 2019.

Arky fell 21-19 to the Liberty Flames in a shocking upset at home, as KJ Jefferson’s run on a two-point conversion attempt came up short of a tie game. The Hogs are 5-4 and need one more win to get bowl eligible, and would like to avoid waiting for Missouri in the last game of the season to get it.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

LSU vs. Arkansas projected opening odds

Spread: LSU -4.5

Total: TBA