Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds heading into game week

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Mississippi Rebels on Saturday, October 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS, and it’s the last visit by the network to Oxford before ESPN becomes the full-time airer of SEC football.

The Crimson Tide played themselves out of the national championship picture, falling 31-30 in overtime to the LSU Tigers last Saturday. It’s the second SEC loss of the year for Bama, who despite having some of the most talent ever assembled by a college football team could be off to a bowl game in Orlando or Tampa.

Mississippi comes off their bye with an 8-1 record, their only loss a 45-20 to that same LSU team. There’s still a path to an SEC title if LSU drops one more game this year, but Jaxson Dart and former Nick Saban assistant Lane Kiffin will be underdogs at home.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss projected opening odds

Spread: Alabama -10.5

Total: TBA