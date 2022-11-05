TCU vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The TCU Horned Frogs are 9-0, and if they win out there is a clear path to the College Football Playoff for the often lightly-regarded Big 12. But their biggest remaining test will be against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) are the darling of college football this season, with an undefeated record under new coach Sonny Dykes, and one of the most dynamic offenses in all of college football. But despite the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) struggles on the field, they are beloved by most computers and advanced analytics systems. Most respected data systems have them as one of the best eight teams in the country, and they’ll be favored despite the gap in record.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

TCU vs. Texas projected opening odds

Spread: Texas -7

Total: TBA