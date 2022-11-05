Projecting the top 6 in the CFP poll ahead of Week 11

We’re almost through the first weekend of the College Football Playoff portion of the season and there’s already going to be some moving at the top of the field. No. 3 Georgia smacked No. 1 Tennessee Saturday, which will surely have the committee shuffle its rankings around. As a reminder, here were the committee’s initial rankings on November 1.

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

The most glaring exclusion from this ranking is TCU, who was 8-0 entering Week 10. The Horned Frogs took care of Texas Tech and now head into a massive contest with Texas in Week 11. If they can win that game in primetime, they’ll be in a great spot heading into the last stretch of the regular season.

Clemson saw its playoff hopes take a disastrous turn in South Bend after an embarrassing showing against Notre Dame. The Tigers tried to get a spark with Cade Klubnik at quarterback but ended up making things worse with that decision. The Tigers are still in the mix for the ACC title but are likely out of the playoff barring major chaos.

Alabama has not been particularly impressive this season up to this point and Saturday’s contest against LSU exposed some of their weaknesses again. The Crimson Tide would’ve won the game in regulation if Nick Saban didn’t opt to go for a two-point conversion, and that wound up coming back to hurt the Tide. LSU went for its own two-point conversion in overtime and was successful, giving Alabama a second loss and sending the Tide crashing out of the playoff conversation.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings for November 8

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon