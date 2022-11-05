Heisman Ballots from DK Nation staff after Week 10

The Heisman Trophy is one of the biggest individual awards in all of team sports, and we’ve got opinions on whom should be immortalized after the 2022 season.

Ballots for the Heisman Trophy come from 870 media members representing six different regions of the country, with the 58 former winners also receiving a vote. Yes, Bryce Young can vote for himself.

All voters make three selections; a first-place vote is awarded three points, a second-place vote gets two points, and a third-place vote receives one point.

Here are the 2022 Heisman Trophy ballots of all the college football staff from DK Nation that has a vote*!

* None of us actually has a vote, but Heisman Trust, we’re ready when you are!

Collin Sherwin, Deputy College Sports Editor

Caleb Williams Hendon Hooker CJ Stroud

I’m simply going on who’s played the best so far this season, and for me that’s Williams who has carried his team at times with a defense that barely exists. USC’s got problems, but none of them are when they have the ball. I have the defending champion Bryce Young fourth ... and American Hero Max Duggan fifth. He’s earned it, and I hope he can keep the Frogs jumping all the way to NYC.

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Hooker and Stroud had poor performances on Saturday, but that doesn’t change their standing in the Heisman Trophy race in my eyes. Hooker got put into a full nelson by the defending national champions and you can’t hold that against him too much. Meanwhile, Stroud was literally battling the elements with 50 MPH wind gusts at Northwestern. Their prior body of work has earned them a mulligan.

We need to seriously start talking about Bo Nix as a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Oregon offense is humming with him in charge and he’s far exceeded my expectations for him this season. He’s been the Ducks’ MVP this year and could have them hoisting the Pac-12 Championship crown when it’s all said and done.

Chinmay Vaidya, Sports Editor

Max Duggan, QB, TCU CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

If the committee isn’t going to give TCU any respect, I will keep doing so. Duggan is the best story in college football right now and the quarterback just keeps winning. No one had TCU doing anything meaningful this season and Duggan has singlehandedly changed that. Stroud and Corum will eventually settle things in “The Game” but in my opinion, this is now Duggan’s award to lose.