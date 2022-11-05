The Houston-SMU game is 56-35 at halftime

You want maximum football chaos? How about THIRTEEN TOUCHDOWNS IN A HALF??

Right now the SMU Mustangs lead the traveling Houston Cougars 56-35.

It is halftime.

The game is on NFL Network for some reason, but that’s not important right now. GO WATCH IT.

Some of the ridiculous stats so far:

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai went 22-27 with 297 yards passing in the first half ... WITH SEVEN PASSING TOUCHDOWNS.

Both teams have combined for 801 yards of offense in the first 30 minutes of football.

Houston is averaging 11.2 yards per play, but also has two interceptions from quarterback Clayton Tune to go with his four touchdowns. SMU because of the generous field position has just a mere 8.7 yards per play

SMU closed as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ... and the total was 66. That got passed with 5:34 left in the second quarter.