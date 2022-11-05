Notre Dame immolates Clemson, exposes fraud pretender to College Football Playoff committee in rout

What a week the College Football Playoff Committee is having. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers got exposed by the Georgia Bulldogs, but oh, the action didn’t stop there. The Clemson Tigers were awarded the No. 4 ranking, which would have given them the final coveted CFP spot if the playoffs had started today. Unfortunately for Dabo Swinney, instead of a playoff berth, Clemson had a date with Football Jesus in South Bend, Indiana.

Final score: Unranked Notre Dame 35, “No. 4” Clemson 14.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have gone through it this season with new head coach Marcus Freeman. They have fallen short of season expectations, but they pulled out all the stops to pick up a huge win on Saturday. Notre Dame played well in all three phases of the game, having an impressive offensive output, a stout defense and big special teams plays. It also helped that the defense stayed consistent while the Clemson offense was anything but.

Do you know that iconic scene from The Office when Michael Scott is talking about how he had to get a vasectomy and then had it reversed and then got a second vasectomy? Well, Swinney decided to snip, snap and snip again the quarterback for Clemson. It seemed like he benched DJ Uiagalelei for backup Cade Klubnik. The backup came in and delivered a swift strike right to the defense, and then on the next Tiger drive, Uiagalelei trotted out onto the field.

Before you say, well, it’s Notre Dame, of course, they won. No, no, not today. The Fighting Irish came into the game with a 5-3 record and a lot of heart. They were expected to get some atta boys, and good games, as Clemson should have rolled as the No. 4 team in the country.

The Tigers move to 8-1 and a matchup with Louisville next week, while Notre Dame is now 6-3, bowl eligible and will face Navy next week.