LSU shocks Alabama in overtime, takes lead in SEC West standings

The No. 10 LSU Tigers upset the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide 32-31 in overtime, sending the SEC West, SEC and College Football Playoff into a tailspin. Brian Kelly’s group has now put together two impressive wins in back-to-back games, and this team is actually in the driver’s seat to make the trip to Atlanta.

Bryce Young’s scramble and throw to Ja’Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown to give Bama a 21-17 lead with 4:44 remaining, their first lead of the fourth quarter. But LSU came right back with a ground-based drive of their own, which was capped with a throw from Jalon Daniels to Mason Taylor with 1:47 to play to make it 24-21. Bama managed a drive to tie in the last three minutes, as a 46-yard field goal Will Reichard tied it at 24.

Bama got the ball first in overtime and Roydell Williams got a one-yard touchdown run to give the Tide a 31-24 lead. LSU answered with a touchdown of its own and Kelly decided to go for the win. The Tigers converted the two-point try to give the Tide a second loss on the season and likely end their College Football Playoff hopes.

Alabama was a 13-point favorite at close from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total closing at 55.5.