Astros win 2022 World Series over Phillies 4-2

The Houston Astros are champions once again, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win the 2022 World Series 4-2. Houston lost the opening game of the series and went down 2-1 after Game 3 in Philadelphia but wound up winning three straight contests to close out the series at home.

It is Houston’s second World Series title, and its first since the controversial 2017 triumph. The Astros also have two World Series losses during this run, falling in 2019 to the Nationals and 2021 to the Braves. There are five players still left from the 2017 title squad. It’s the first World Series championship for manager Dusty Baker, who took over the team in 2020.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros were +400 to win the World Series entering the playoffs behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were -185 entering the World Series to clinch the title.