How No. 10 LSU defeating No. 4 Alabama impacts SEC, College Football Playoff

The No. 10 LSU Tigers have sent the college football playoff landscape into a tailspin with a 32-31 win over the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime. It is the second loss for Alabama this season and that likely means curtains for the team’s College Football Playoff hopes. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff.

The Tigers are now in the driver’s seat in the SEC West after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in back-to-back games. Since one of LSU’s losses was a non-conference setback, they technically have two games over the Rebels and Tide due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. LSU could keep climbing in the College Football Playoff rankings but the Tigers already have two losses and will be out of consideration unless things truly go haywire.

The Tide had only one chance to get to the playoff: win out. That option is now off the table and that likely means a glitzy non-playoff bowl game for Nick Saban’s squad. It’s a disappointing season in Tuscaloosa, but ultimately one that was predictable given how poor this Alabama team played in games it usually dominates.