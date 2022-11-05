Jeremy Pena wins 2022 World Series MVP

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 to lift the 2022 World Series title, clinching the franchise’s second championship overall and first since 2017. The Astros were making their fourth World Series appearance in the last six seasons. They had lost in 2019 and 2021 to the Nationals and Braves, respectively, and were hoping to get a ring to get some form of redemption after their 2017 title came under heavy scrutiny.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, who won the ALCS MVP award, took home World Series MVP honors for the 2022 matchup. He had a big home run in Game 5, becoming the first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in the Fall Classic. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Pena was +1700 to win the honor entering the series with Philadelphia.

Pena becomes the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP. He is the third rookie overall to win the honor and the first since 1997.