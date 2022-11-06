Best DFS lineup strategy for Titans-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will meet up on Sunday Night Football during Week 9. If you’re looking to make some DFS money during the final game of the day, here’s a look at what to consider before you submit your lineup.

Injuries

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed last week’s game with an ankle injury as Malik Willis filled in to make his first NFL start. Tannehill is questionable for tonight’s game and his status will impact the Titans passing game.

Captain’s Chair

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs — $18,000

The Chiefs offense went into last week’s bye coming off an offensive explosion in the 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes threw for 423 yards with three touchdowns for his biggest yardage total since the 2020 season. Lock him in to the captain’s chair.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans — $16,200

Most running backs cannot sustain consecutive 30-carry games in 2022, but Henry continues to do things others at the position do not do. Henry averaged 30 attempts in his last three games and is coming out of a monstrous performance with 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries against the Houston Texans, which had to know he was getting the ball with Malik Willis throwing the ball just 10 times.

Value Plays

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Chiefs — $5,400

The Chiefs wideout just needs one play to make himself an extremely valuable play given this price if you’re looking for a cheaper option. He has dud games every now and then, but he’s a home run threat who caught three passes for 111 yards in last week’s matchup.

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Titans — 4,200

If you spent tons of dollars elsewhere and want to use the Titans running back for cheap, you could do worse. Hilliard has been productive in limited opportunities with Tennessee the last couple seasons but if the Titans decide Henry shouldn’t be getting as many carries as he is especially as he battles a foot injury, he could be in line for a decent workload. With the Titans going run-heavy, Hiliard proved he can be effective with 83 yards on eight carries last week.