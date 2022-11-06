No. 17 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Wake Forest odds heading into game week

We have a Tobacco Road rivalry matchup on Saturday as the North Carolina Tar Heels make the short trip west to meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC, and will air on ESPN2.

North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) avoided a near upset on Saturday, edging Virginia in a 31-28 victory. Quarterback Drake Maye continues to quietly creep into the Heisman Trophy conversation, throwing for 293 yards through the air, rushing for 91 yards on the ground, and accounting for three touchdowns. The Tar Heels would officially clinch the ACC Coastal division title with a win this week.

Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) came up short in a 30-21 loss to NC State over the weekend. Quarterback Sam Hartman had a mixed bag outing on the road, throwing 397 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in the loss.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest opening odds

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5

Total: 76.5