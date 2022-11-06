How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 9

The battle for a playoff spot heading into Week 10 is starting to get really interesting.

While the top two seeds in the AFC and NFC remain unchanged (for now), there’s chaos up and down the NFL standings.

The top three seeds in the NFC all won while the Atlanta Falcons remain atop the NFC South despite dropping to 4-5 and tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’ll see if the two primetime games to close out Week 9 will impact the playoff picture.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL heads toward primetime in Week 9.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-2

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 6-3

6. Miami Dolphins, 6-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3

8. New England Patriots, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-5

12. Denver Broncos, 3-5

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-6

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-6-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 7-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-3

4. Atlanta Falcons 4-5

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

6. New York Giants 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4

8. Washington Commanders, 4-5

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5

10. New Orleans Saints, 3-5

11. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5

12. Green Bay Packers, 3-6

13. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6

14. Chicago Bears, 3-6

15. Detroit Lions, 2-6

16. Carolina Panthers, 2-7