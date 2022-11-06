AS Roma vs. Lazio: Picks, predictions, how to watch Derby della Capitale

AS Roma will play host to Lazio in Matchday 13 action on Sunday morning, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Roma are coming off their second straight win with a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona, while Lazio dropped a 3-1 result to Salernitana last week.

Roma are the favorite at home, priced at +100 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lazio comes in at +270 while a draw is at +235 ahead of Sunday’s action. You can watch the match live on CBS Sports Network or via livestream on Paramount+ beginning at noon ET.

AS Roma v. Lazio

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

AS Roma: +100

Draw: +235

Lazio: +270

Moneyline pick: Roma +100

The play is to back the home side this week as they’ve been in great form lately. Roma sit in fourth place within spitting distance of second-place Atalanta. They’ve won four of their last five games in Serie A, with the only loss in that stretch coming to Napoli. Lazio haven’t been able to get a win over Roma in over a year, and the last time they met was a comfortable 3-0 win for Roma.

Roma are led by Paulo Dybala with five goals and two assists, although the 28-year-old star is sidelined with a calf injury and will at least be hoping to make it back in time for the World Cup. They’ve also been without Geroginio Wijnaldum since August, when he fractured his tibia and isn’t expected to be back until January at the earliest. However, Roma have still been able to put together some exciting soccer even without Wijnaldum in the lineup. Tammy Abraham and Lorenzeo Pellegrini will help to fill the void left by Dybala in the meantime.

Ciro Immobile leads Lazio with six goals and three assists on the season as they’ve heavily relied on the 32-year-old striker once again throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, Immobile suffered a hamstring injury a couple weeks ago and is set to miss the rest of 2022, with his likely return coming in early 2023. It’s a huge blow for Lazio’s offense, who will be scrambling to find goals from somewhere else during his absence.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.