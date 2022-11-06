Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Juventus will host last season’s runner-up Inter Milan in Matchday 13 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Juve are coming off a 1-0 win over Lecce last week, while Inter won their fourth straight Serie A match with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria.

Inter Milan sit as the favorite at the moment according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +140 on the moneyline. Juventus is set at +190 with a draw at +220 ahead of Sunday’s clash. You can catch the action live on CBS Sports Network or via livestream on Paramount+ beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET from Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus v. Inter Milan

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Juventus: +190

Draw: +220

Inter Milan: +140

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +140

Juventus haven’t been able to get a win over Inter since a 3-2 victory in May 2021. Since then, Inter have gone 3-1-0 across all competitions against Juve, most recently with a 4-2 win in the Coppa Italia final on May 11. This will be their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, but a banged up Juventus side may find themselves struggling against the Inter Milan powerhouse.

Paul Pogba, who hasn’t played for Juventus since making the move back from Manchester United, recently had a setback in his recovery from knee surgery earlier in the summer and is now set to miss the World Cup. With a definitive return date still up in the air, Juve (and France) will have to cope without him for a while longer. In addition to that, Juventus’ injury list keeps growing as American midfielder Weston McKennie will be out for a couple weeks with a muscular injury, joining Mattia De Sciglio, Marley Ake, Angel Di Maria, and Gleison Bremer on that list.

Inter Milan will be anxious to capitalize on Juve’s missing players this weekend. Lautaro Martinez leads Inter with six goals and two assists. Nicolo Barella has been massive for the club this season as well, notching five goals and four assists in 12 games.

I’d back Inter as the safe bet in this one, and luckily they come in at a great value.

