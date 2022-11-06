Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

The English Premier League will be back in action this weekend. One of the biggest matches will see Tottenham hosting Liverpool. The action will start at 11:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will be available on Peacock. Liverpool is coming off a loss to Leeds United, while Tottenham were victorious over AFC Bournemouth in their last EPL fixture.

Tottenham v. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Tottenham: +235

Draw: +270

Liverpool: +110

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +235

Every time Harry Kane takes the pitch, he gives Tottenham an advantage. He heads into this weekend with 10 goals this season which is the second most in the EPL. Liverpool look like they should be higher in the table with their goal differential, but they really rely on their 9-0 routing of Bournemouth earlier in the season. They have lost back-to-back EPL matches and Tottenham will be on their home turf. Spurs should take the win here.

