Marquez Valdes-Scantling not targeted through 3 quarters vs. Titans

Update: It’s pretty crazy, but MVS still doesn’t have a target through three quarters.

Update: The Chiefs are currently using a 6-man wide receiver rotation, but Valdes-Scantling is second in snaps through the first half, per Nathan Jahnke. It is a little befuddling that he hasn’t at least seen a target.

Eight different Kansas City Chiefs players have caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes, while 9 players have seen a target. None of those players have been Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Chiefs offseason free agent acquisition has been on the field his normal amount, but hasn’t seen a target.

Mahomes has been spreading the ball around so much, that MVS just hasn’t gotten his chance yet. We’ll see if that changes, but right now he’s got a big goose egg for his fantasy backers.