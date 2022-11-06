 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marquez Valdes-Scantling not targeted through 3 quarters vs. Titans

Chiefs WR off to a slow start in Week 9 against the Titans

By DKNation Staff Updated
Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field during introductions against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: It’s pretty crazy, but MVS still doesn’t have a target through three quarters.

Update: The Chiefs are currently using a 6-man wide receiver rotation, but Valdes-Scantling is second in snaps through the first half, per Nathan Jahnke. It is a little befuddling that he hasn’t at least seen a target.

Eight different Kansas City Chiefs players have caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes, while 9 players have seen a target. None of those players have been Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Chiefs offseason free agent acquisition has been on the field his normal amount, but hasn’t seen a target.

Mahomes has been spreading the ball around so much, that MVS just hasn’t gotten his chance yet. We’ll see if that changes, but right now he’s got a big goose egg for his fantasy backers.

