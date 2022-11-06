Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons for Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 4 with the game airing on FOX.

The Chargers are dealing with some injuries at the wide receiver position. Will that continue to fuel Joshua Palmer for fantasy purposes? We’ll break it down in the following analysis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer did not play in the Chargers' last game, as he was in concussion protocol. However, Los Angeles had a bye last week, and Palmer has been cleared to play in this Week 9 contest at Atlanta. The last time he took the field, Palmer caught nine passes on 12 targets for 57 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Chargers WR Mike Williams will continue to miss time with an ankle injury. Keenan Allen is out for this game with a hamstring issue. In other words, the Chargers need Palmer to step up, and he should see double-digit targets. His opponent, Atlanta, has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Go ahead and lock in Palmer as a strong WR2 option.