DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Chargers are dealing with some injury issues at wide receiver. Does that mean DeAndre Carter will step up? What are his fantasy prospects in this matchup? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR DeAndre Carter

Carter saw seven targets in the Chargers’ last game. However, he only recorded three catches for 37 yards without finding the end-zone. Keep in mind that Keenan Allen sat the second half of that matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, which explains Carter’s increased looks.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Chargers WR Mike Williams is out for Week 9. Keenan Allen is is out which means Carter gains fantasy consideration as a borderline WR3 or FLEX option. Even though Carter hasn’t capitalized on his opportunities this season, perhaps that will turn around against a Falcons team that has allowed the most fantasy points to receivers.