Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Chargers are dealing with some injuries to their pass-catchers. How does that impact Gerald Everett’s fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett hasn’t been overly productive in recent weeks, but there’s an opportunity for him to step up. Chargers WR Mike Williams is out and Keenan Allen is questionable with a hamstring injury. If Allen is out or limited, then there’s a chance Everett could see more targets. In his last game, Everett saw nine targets, which was good for five catches and 63 yards.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Go ahead and start Everett in Week 9. Don’t overthink it. It’s difficult to find a solid option at tight end, and Everett has legitimate fantasy aspirations in this matchup. The Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight end this season, and Everett could have his number called more often due to injuries in the Chargers’ receiving corps.