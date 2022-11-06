Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will look to build on their strong 3-1 record at home as they play host to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota is coming off his best passing performance of the season in last week’s win over the Panthers. Back at home once again for this week’s contest, can the former number two overall pick make the case as a legitimate fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota may be heating up at the right time after finishing with 22.42 fantasy points against the Panthers last week, in which he tossed three touchdowns. Last week’s performance marks the fourth straight game in which the veteran quarterback has found the end zone through the air, and it was the second time in four games that he has finished with 20+ PPR fantasy points. As the momentum rides in his favor, Mariota now faces an appealing Chargers defense at home.

Los Angeles allows a solid 15.9 fantasy points on average to opposing quarterbacks, and at 4-3, they are among the league’s most susceptible scoring defenses. The Chargers are allowing 27.0 PPG this season, the second-worst mark among all teams. Mariota’s two interceptions last week hindered what could have been an even better performance. Still, coming off his best passing game of the season the former Oregon Duck is primed to continue his hot streak as he welcomes the Chargers at home.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Mariota is a start among fantasy lineups this week with a favorable matchup on deck with the Chargers. Coming off his best passing performance of the season, the hope is that he limits the number of turnovers through the air which should set him up for solid back-to-back fantasy performances.