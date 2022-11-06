Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons picked up a significant 347-34 win over the Panthers last Sunday, and rookie Tyler Allgeier played an impactful role in the victory. With injuries taking a hit to the Falcons’ depth in the backfield, Allgeier could be in line for another sizable load of carries in Week 9. Should the rookie warrant some consideration in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier played an impactful role in last week’s win over the Panthers, and his contributions to his team carried over into his fantasy production. The rookie fifth-round pick had 85 combined scrimmage yards last Sunday, averaging 5.0 yards per touch. Although he struggled on the ground with an average of 2.8 yards per carry, he made up for it with a 25-yard touchdown reception. That dual-threat capability makes him an intriguing value play for fantasy managers.

The critical obstacle in his way is the playing status of Cordarrelle Patterson for Week 9. The Falcons’ RB1 was able to return to the practice field this week, and was activated from IR on Saturday. His presence on the field come Sunday would surely limit Allgeier’s opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 9?

With Patterson back in action, Allgeier is better left on the bench unless you’re desperate during this week’s bye-mageddon. The rookie running back could start and take a majority of the snaps or completely lose his role to Patterson. If you’re willing to gamble on that, then start him. But it’d be smart to wait and see how their roles play out in Patterson’s first week back.