Drake London start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are 4-4 and sit atop the NFC South as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Despite the Falcons’ recent string of success, it has come at the expense of rookie Drake London’s production. The former USC wideout has been relatively quiet for fantasy managers over the past few weeks, but does he have a viable chance to bounce back on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

After coming out the gate hot to start the season the first-round rookie has undoubtedly cooled off the past few weeks. London’s last game with double-digit fantasy points was way back in Week 3, and since then his share of targets has dwindled in contrast to others. As the former USC wideout’s opportunities have lessened, Kyle Pitts and the likes of Damiere Byrd have benefited at his expense.

The drop in production has been frustrating for fantasy managers but perhaps Week 9 is the spark that he desperately needs. The Chargers are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to receivers, with an average of 22.0 fantasy points allowed to the position. Los Angeles’ secondary is also banged up with the injury to J.C. Jackson, and Marcus Mariota should benefit from the absence of pass-rusher Joey Bosa. The Chargers give up an average of 27.0 PPG with ranks 31st in the league, which means the Falcons, and London should be able to take advantage of a porous scoring defense.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Despite the frustrating lack of production since the beginning of the season, London has a great chance to bounce back in Week 9. His track record may not warrant WR1 or WR2 territory, but the Chargers’ banged-up secondary and leaky defense make him a viable start in the flex spot.