Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are 4-4 and hold control of the NFC South, and that milestone coincides with the resurgent play of their best offensive player. After starting out the gate quiet this season, tight end Kyle Pitts is coming off his best game of the year. Can the second-year tight end make the case as a fantasy starter for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts’ sophomore season has been a rollercoaster for fantasy managers but perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel. The second-year tight end is coming off his best game of the season in which he finished with 80 receiving yards while finding the end zone for just the second time this year. Last Sunday’s win tied Pitts’ second-best game of the year with five receptions as he averaged 8.9 yards per target. After being quiet to start the season Pitts led all receivers with nine targets in Week 8.

He has a decent matchup on deck with the Chargers allowing 7.4 fantasy points per game to tight ends, but fantasy managers should rightfully temper their expectations. Los Angeles allows roughly 4.6 receptions per game to Pitts’ position, and having Drake London and potentially Cordarrell Patterson back in the lineup could eat into Pitts’ opportunities. Last week’s 19 PPR fantasy performance was a great sight to see, but the second-year pro needs to build a track record of consistency.

Start or sit in Week 9?

While fantasy managers should temper their expectations, Pitts’ 32.1 percent target share is encouraging. That stat could be an indication that more of an impactful role in the offense is in store for the tight end, and with that, it makes him a worthwhile start among fantasy lineups this week.