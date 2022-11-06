Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played great so far this season. Adding Tyreek Hill seems to have pushed Tagovailoa to a new level. This was expected to be his make-or-break year and he’s showing he can be the franchise quarterback for the Dolphins. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Through six games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. In previous years, he’s had major struggles with turning the ball over and he's done a good job limiting those turnovers this season. Hill and Jaylen Waddle have played great as well and the Dolphins' passing offense has been nearly unstoppable.

The Chicago Bears passing defense has played well this season. But they just traded away Roquan Smith who is one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL. Their defensive backs have still played well and I expect them to still be decent against the pass. They’re allowing 188 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are scoring 15.8 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 12th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tagovailoa should sit.