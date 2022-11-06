Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Running back Raheem Mostert has played great when given his opportunity. The only issue he has had was staying healthy, but Miami has done a great job of mixing h=in Chase Edmonds and keeping their backs fresh. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

In eight games, Mostert has 101 carries for 452 yards and a touchdown. He also has 13 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. I expect this to be a week where the Dolphins rely on their run game a little bit more than they have in previous weeks. The passing offense has been rolling, but they will be facing a great passing defense.

The Bears are allowing 156 rushing yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. They also just traded away Roquan Smith, so their run defense will only get worse. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing running backs are scoring 24.7 points per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. This looks like it could be a big week for Mostert.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mostert should start.