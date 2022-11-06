Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tight end Mike Gesicki has had a decent year. He hasn’t been amazing, but he’s played a decent role in the Dolphins' offense. Many, including myself, thought Gesicki would be traded before the trade deadline, but it seems the Dolphins will hold onto him. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Through eight games, Gesicki has 21 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Many people expected Tyreek Hill to open up the field for Gesicki with how good Travis Kielce was when Hill was with the Chiefs. But Gesicki is having similar numbers if not maybe a little less than previous seasons. I would expect Gesicki to finish with around 550 yards and eight touchdowns. That would be the most touchdowns in a single season in his career.

A day before the trade deadline, the Bears dealt Roquan Smith which is going to have a major effect on the defense. Not only is he good against the run, but he was arguably the best coverage linebacker in the NFL. The Bears are allowing opposing tight ends to score 7.5 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. While it’s a much better matchup with Roquan Smith gone, I expect a quiet game from Gesicki.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gesicki shod sit.