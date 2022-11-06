Justin Fields start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Despite a solid fantasy performance from Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears are coming off a tough 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, bringing their record to 3-5 as they sit in third in the NFC North. They’ll take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 as they look to bounce back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields completed 17-of-23 for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in the Week 8 loss to the Cowboys. He added eight rushing attempts for 60 yards and another touchdown as he soared to a season-high 26 fantasy points on the day. Regardless of the loss, he was still a top-five fantasy QB in the league in Week 8 and should be a great option going forward as the Bears take on the Dolphins on Thursday.

Start or sit in Week 9?

While he’s not racking up an insane amount of passing yards, he’s still putting in plenty of productive work as he’s run for 60+ yards in his last three straight games now. His last two have seen a rushing touchdown, proving he can be a real red-zone threat against the Dolphins. Start Justin Fields in Week 9.